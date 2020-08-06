1/1
Joel Wallis
{ "" }
Joel Wallis
Retired Col. Joel D. Wallis died Aug. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 4, 1928, in Pottawatomie County, Okla. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War.
He is survived by two daughters, Debara Ruttman and Sharon Baker, both of Colorado; a son, David Wallis of Alma; a stepdaughter, Patricia Kennedy of Arkansas; five grandchildren; and a stepgrandchild.
Graveside service with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church Building Fund, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020.
