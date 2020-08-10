Joel Wallis
Retired Col. Joel D. Wallis was born April 4, 1928, in Pottawatomie County, Okla., to Robert Clark Wallis and Lydia Baize Wallis. He was the last surviving child of their family of six children: a brother, Joe L. Wallis; and four sisters, Vallie Hammon, Lena Patak, Lillis Jackson and Lillie "Boots" Casteel.
He graduated in 1946 from Dale High School in Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma Baptist University for one year before moving on to Oklahoma A&M College, now known as Oklahoma State University. There he joined the ROTC military training program and was commissioned a second lieutenant. After completing the officer's basic training course in Fort Benning, Ga., he was assigned to Camp Roberts in California, where he served as a platoon leader and later company commander of a basic training company. Then he received orders to Korea and was assigned to the 24th Infantry Division. He continued his 30-plus years in many locations with the Army Reserve and Civil Service.
After retirement, Joel and his wife Shirley built their country home on 15 acres near Van Buren, doing most of the work on their home themselves. He built a large and beautiful pond on the land and stocked it with several varieties of fish, which he fished from the dock he built. The fish were nearly always thrown back in. In 1980, they began traveling Europe, Asia, Mexico and the world.
He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church since 1988. He was also a member of the Reserve Officer's Association and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Shirley; and a son, Michael.
He is survived by two daughters, Debbie and Steve Ruttman and Sharon and Jon Baker, both of Colorado; a son, David Wallis and wife Sue of Alma; five grandchildren, Ashley, Jennifer and Chase Ruttman and Carl and Leigh Wallis; a stepgrandchild, Jasmine Kennedy; and a stepdaughter, Patricia Kennedy of Arkansas.
Graveside service with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church Building Fund, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
