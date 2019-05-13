|
Johanna Klopp
Johanna Klopp, 80, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully from complications associated with multiple myeloma on Thursday, May 9, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born Thursday, Dec. 8, 1938, to William and Rose Kremers in Scranton.
Johanna was an all-star player on the Scranton Rockets basketball team and her photo is on display to this day in the hall of fame case in the gymnasium at Scranton High School. A renowned beauty, Johanna won several beauty pageants and was voted "Most Beautiful" and "Cutest" by her senior class at Scranton High.
As a youngster she enjoyed riding horses in rodeos and swimming in the pond on the family farm. She loved to dance, especially the jitterbug. Naturally talented and graceful, Johanna won numerous dance contests. She also enjoyed reading, shopping and cooking lavish Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
Johanna loved "Strangers in the Night" by Frank Sinatra because it reminded her of the night she met her husband.
Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Bill Klopp; her daughter, Lori; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Christi; and her four grandchildren, Annie, Katie, Kellie and Will.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at H.M. Patterson & Son — Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd N.E., Sandy Springs, Ga. The Rite of Committal will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation and reception with the family 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2019