John Beeson
John Edward Beeson, 55, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born July 5, 1963, in Pine Bluff to the late George Wesley Beeson and Linnie Muriel Harris. As a member of Midland Heights United Methodist Church, he helped to organize a men's study group that met every day. He was a painter and a carpenter, but his most rewarding gift was serving the Lord.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his infant son, Jonathon Beeson.
He leaves behind three sisters, Ramona Justice of Vilonia, Mary White of Van Buren and Teresa Millican of El Dorado; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Midland Heights United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Mercy Hospital and beyond who helped him during his time of illness.
John requested that his body be donated to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith for medical research.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019