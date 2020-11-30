John Bennett
John Oliver Bennett, 68, passed from this life to eternal life on Nov. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born May 23, 1952, in Chillicothe, Mo., to John and Murle Kirby Bennett. He was raised on a farm northeast of Laclede, Mo. John battled lymphoma for seven years without complaint.
John married Ellyn Schleiffarth on July 23, 2005, in Fort Smith. She was the love of his life. Their correspondence and relationship began 30 years following an unspoken, shared affection in high school.
He obtained an undergraduate degree in chemistry from William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. Later, he studied biochemistry at the University of Missouri at Columbia, where he ultimately completed a master's degree in agronomy in 2006. He worked for the USDA and was the co-author of several published research papers. When not in school, John worked on the family farm and repaired water tanks for Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel Co.
John will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind, thoughtful and soft-hearted man with a brilliant mind, a wonderful way with words and a dry sense of humor. People were drawn to his genuine spirit and the sincerity in which he listened to them. On countless occasions, when out on a routine trip to the hardware store or even at a War Eagle Craft Fair (what says true love and devotion more than escorting your wife and sister to a craft fair?), he may be found engaged in deep, thoughtful conversation with an old acquaintance or a total stranger.
As a handyman, a woodworker and a fixer of all things, John was never without a project. Having been raised on a farm, he loved to grow and nurture everything from soybeans or habanero peppers to swaths of flowers, bushes and trees. As a biochemist, he loved understanding how the world worked—from a John Deere tractor to protein synthesis. His wife often said that when she saw John out on his John Deere tractor, she knew all was right with the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, the Rev. Doctor Bill and Ann Schleiffarth of Brookfield, Mo.; and a sister-in-law, Trisha McCay of Bella Vista.
He is survived by his wife, Ellyn Schleiffarth of Farmington; a sister, Rebecca Jenkins (Joe) of Olathe, Kan.; a nephew, John Jenkins (Amanda) of Olathe; two nieces, Tricia Jenkins (Colin Willmann) and Rachel Jenkins of Shawnee, Kan.; two great-nieces, Jailyn and Journei Jenkins of Olathe; three cousins, Nancy Carney of Chesterfield, Mo., Jim Crain of Grandview, Mo., and Bill Crain of Kansas City, Mo.; a brother-in-law, Mike McCay (Nancy) of Bentonville; and two nephews, Seth McCay of Rogers and Josh McCay (Carmen) of Los Angeles.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Highlands Oncology Group of northwest Arkansas, who cared for John throughout the years. They want to especially thank Dr. Patrick Travis and his team for the remarkable care that they gave and the friendships that were developed. They also give thanks to the amazing care given by the nurses and doctors at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.
John asked that there be no service, but a family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
