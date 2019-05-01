Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bratton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Bratton Obituary
John Bratton
John Homer Bratton, 81, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Mulberry to the late P.C. and Francis Bratton. He was a carpenter and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Bratton; a daughter, Lisa Bratton; a son, Nathan Bratton; three sisters, Tinnie Burcham, Georgia Berna and Ann Smith; and two brothers, James and Calvin Bratton.
He is survived by two daughters, Terri Bratton of Mulberry and Becci Waldrop of Alma; a brother, Robert Bratton of Lamar, Mo.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Mulberry with interment to follow at New Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Chadric Waldrop, Lee Bright, Sam Bright, T.J. Smither, Dennie Waldrop and Tim Waldrop.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now