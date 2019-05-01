|
John Bratton
John Homer Bratton, 81, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Mulberry to the late P.C. and Francis Bratton. He was a carpenter and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Bratton; a daughter, Lisa Bratton; a son, Nathan Bratton; three sisters, Tinnie Burcham, Georgia Berna and Ann Smith; and two brothers, James and Calvin Bratton.
He is survived by two daughters, Terri Bratton of Mulberry and Becci Waldrop of Alma; a brother, Robert Bratton of Lamar, Mo.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Mulberry with interment to follow at New Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Chadric Waldrop, Lee Bright, Sam Bright, T.J. Smither, Dennie Waldrop and Tim Waldrop.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019