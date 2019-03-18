Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
West Room at the Fort Smith River Park Events Building
121 Riverfront Drive
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Buie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Buie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Buie Obituary
John Buie
John Paul Buie, 80, of Edmond, Okla., passed away March 3, 2019. He was born in Fort Smith to Willie and Delilah Buie. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in animal husbandry and served in the Air National Guard. John Paul enjoyed a long career with Upjohn Company — The Animal Health Division but preferred to be remembered as an Oklahoma cattle rancher.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn and their two children Brandon Buie and his spouse Jenny and Amanda Pemberton and her spouse Travis; and two grandchildren, Simone and Rylan. He is also survived by his siblings, Dr. James Buie of Fort Smith, Tommy Buie of Topeka, Kan., and Mary Robinson of Plano, Texas.
A memorial gathering will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the West Room at the Fort Smith River Park Events Building, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.