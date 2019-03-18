|
|
John Buie
John Paul Buie, 80, of Edmond, Okla., passed away March 3, 2019. He was born in Fort Smith to Willie and Delilah Buie. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in animal husbandry and served in the Air National Guard. John Paul enjoyed a long career with Upjohn Company — The Animal Health Division but preferred to be remembered as an Oklahoma cattle rancher.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn and their two children Brandon Buie and his spouse Jenny and Amanda Pemberton and her spouse Travis; and two grandchildren, Simone and Rylan. He is also survived by his siblings, Dr. James Buie of Fort Smith, Tommy Buie of Topeka, Kan., and Mary Robinson of Plano, Texas.
A memorial gathering will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the West Room at the Fort Smith River Park Events Building, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2019