John Byous
John Byous, 55, of Poteau went out on his own terms Thursday, May 30, 2019. After years of fighting heart disease he refused to endure a life of needles, probes and emergency room visits. He was a proud veteran of the California National Guard and the Army Reserves who held the rank of staff sergeant.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Martha (Covey) Byous; and brother Jerry Byous.
He leaves his wife, Lisa Byous; sister, Joyce Byous Hair of Poteau; brother, Jim Byous of Savannah, Ga.; sister-in-law, Becky Byous; and numerous nieces, grand-nieces and nephews in Oklahoma and Georgia.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019