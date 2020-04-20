|
John Chambers
John Kenneth Chambers, 59, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. He worked at Bekaert Steel Wire Corp. in Van Buren. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going to music festivals.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Porter; and his parents, Billy Chambers and Shirley Stricklin.
He is survived by three daughters, Jauna Ary of Eufaula, Okla., Jennifer Shipp and husband Christopher of Texarkana, Texas, and Jessica Chambers of Van Buren; four sons, Christopher Yarbrough and wife Mayxee, Travis Yarbrough and wife Laina, Corey Yarbrough and Tyler Porter and wife Corie, all of Van Buren; a sister, Dede Devine of Spring, Texas; two brothers, Jeff Chambers of Spring and Mike Chambers of Las Vegas; and 11 beloved grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2020