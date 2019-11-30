Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardwicke Funeral Home - CLARKSVILLE
509 W MAIN
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-3562
For more information about
John Cline
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Hardwicke Funeral Home - CLARKSVILLE
509 W MAIN
Clarksville, AR 72830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cline


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Cline Obituary
John Cline
John Jason Cline, of Rogers, was born June 16, 1974, in Clarksville to Jack "Jackie" M. Cline Jr. and Sandra Park Cline. He passed away Nov. 28, 2019, in Rogers at the age of 45. He was of the Methodist faith and had a bachelor's degree in history.
He was preceded in death by his father; his paternal grandparents, Jack M. Cline and Anna Jane Taylor Warren; and his maternal grandfather, Loy G. Park.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Cline of Rogers; his mother, Sandra Park Cline of Clarksville; a brother, Scott W. Cline and his wife Brittany of San Diego; a nephew, Jackson Cline of San Diego; and his maternal grandmother, Verladean "Bert" Williams Park.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville with Reverend Amos Pledger officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville.
Open visitation will be held during business hours at Hardwicke Funeral home in Clarksville.
Pallbearers will be Josh Kyles, Brian Park, Barry Park, Jerry Martin, John Rommel, John Daniel and Kent Haberkorn.
His online guestbook is available at www.hardwickefuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -