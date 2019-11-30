|
John Cline
John Jason Cline, of Rogers, was born June 16, 1974, in Clarksville to Jack "Jackie" M. Cline Jr. and Sandra Park Cline. He passed away Nov. 28, 2019, in Rogers at the age of 45. He was of the Methodist faith and had a bachelor's degree in history.
He was preceded in death by his father; his paternal grandparents, Jack M. Cline and Anna Jane Taylor Warren; and his maternal grandfather, Loy G. Park.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Cline of Rogers; his mother, Sandra Park Cline of Clarksville; a brother, Scott W. Cline and his wife Brittany of San Diego; a nephew, Jackson Cline of San Diego; and his maternal grandmother, Verladean "Bert" Williams Park.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville with Reverend Amos Pledger officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville.
Open visitation will be held during business hours at Hardwicke Funeral home in Clarksville.
Pallbearers will be Josh Kyles, Brian Park, Barry Park, Jerry Martin, John Rommel, John Daniel and Kent Haberkorn.
His online guestbook is available at www.hardwickefuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 2, 2019