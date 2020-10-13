1/1
John Cole
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Cole
John Kenneth Cole, age 85, of Van Buren went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan, 15, 1935, in Parks to Grady and Ona (Hawkins) Cole.
He was a truck driver for most of his life. In his later years, he drove the Harvest Time Church bus and a Fort Smith Transit bus. He was a member of Harvest Time Church and loved his church family dearly. He was also involved with and loved his friends at Flat Rock Retirement Village in Van Buren.
Johnny loved airplanes, cars and almost anything with wheels and a motor. He was happiest tinkering with his "toys." He was a perfectionist, as his family will attest to, and always had a mischievous glimmer in his eyes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Opal Nelson, Emma Watkins, Lonza Cole and Joyce Van De Wiele Vaught.
He is survived by three daughters, Terri Cole (Jack Beer) of Woodinville, Wash., and Cathy Miller (Joey) and Kristi Langley (Richmond), both of Fort Smith; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a host of nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He spent a lot of time with his niece, Glenda Van De Wiele of Fort Smith, who has many fond memories of their time together.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date at Hawkins Cemetery in Parks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John K. Cole's name to Hawkins Cemetery c/o Beth Self, P.O. Box 1640, Waldron, AR. 72958.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved