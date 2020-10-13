John Cole

John Kenneth Cole, age 85, of Van Buren went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan, 15, 1935, in Parks to Grady and Ona (Hawkins) Cole.

He was a truck driver for most of his life. In his later years, he drove the Harvest Time Church bus and a Fort Smith Transit bus. He was a member of Harvest Time Church and loved his church family dearly. He was also involved with and loved his friends at Flat Rock Retirement Village in Van Buren.

Johnny loved airplanes, cars and almost anything with wheels and a motor. He was happiest tinkering with his "toys." He was a perfectionist, as his family will attest to, and always had a mischievous glimmer in his eyes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Opal Nelson, Emma Watkins, Lonza Cole and Joyce Van De Wiele Vaught.

He is survived by three daughters, Terri Cole (Jack Beer) of Woodinville, Wash., and Cathy Miller (Joey) and Kristi Langley (Richmond), both of Fort Smith; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a host of nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He spent a lot of time with his niece, Glenda Van De Wiele of Fort Smith, who has many fond memories of their time together.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date at Hawkins Cemetery in Parks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John K. Cole's name to Hawkins Cemetery c/o Beth Self, P.O. Box 1640, Waldron, AR. 72958.



