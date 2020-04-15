Home

Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs
155 Section Line Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
501-525-0055
John Coleman


1948 - 2020
John Coleman Obituary
John Coleman
John Robert Coleman departed this earthly home on April 13, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Russellville to Harold and Mary Helen Parker Coleman, and grew up in Alma. John was employed in the consumer finance industry all of his adult life, serving in management positions with M.M. Cohn Co., Trans Union Corporation, Credit Information Center, Accounts Management Center and RMC of America.
John and Franque joined St. Luke's Episcopal Church about 13 years ago. John loved St. Luke's and was happy to be where all are welcome to attend services and "break bread" at the Lord's Table. He loved his God and Franque shared that. He began each morning with a prayer, "What would you have me do today, Lord?"
He was a good and caring man, who did little for himself but so much for those around him. He was loved and respected by many and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Franque; a sister, Carol Marts of Fort Smith; a niece, Chelsea Johnson (Michael) of Roland; and a niece and nephew, Khloe and Jayden.
Committal service only will be followed by John's ashes being placed in the columbarium at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, under the direction of Caruth-Hale Funeral Home.
Celebration of life, where his many friends and family may pay their respects, will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Arkansas Hospice for their dedicated care, with special thanks to Michelle Jeffers, R.N., for her kindness, caring and professionalism.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Arkansas Cancer Association, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, or the .
Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 16, 2020
