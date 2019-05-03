|
John David Davenport
John David Davenport was born Sept. 3, 1993, in Little Rock and died tragically at the age of 25 on Sept. 13, 2018, in Fort Smith. John David was a joy to every single person he ever came into contact with. He never met a stranger. Many will say that he was outgoing and friendly. John David loved Christmas, dressing up in costumes and all things Sesame Street. One of his favorite past times was riding in the car singing and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Evan.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa Davenport.
John David was an organ donor and six lives were forever changed because of his donation. He lives on within the hearts and minds of all those who loved and cherished him.
A memorial will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at John David's home, 8114 Rome Way, Fort Smith.
Donations in John David's memory may be made to The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road, Fort Smith, AR 72908 or online at www.arcrivervalley.org; or www.pbs.org.
Published in Times Record from May 4 to May 7, 2019