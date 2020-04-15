|
|
John Dobbs
John "Mike" Michael Dobbs, 73, of Hackett passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle of cancer. He was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Hanson, Okla., to John E. and Magoline Jones Dobbs. He graduated from Central High School, received his associate degree from Westark Community College and finished his education at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He served his country from 1970-71 with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Combat Vets Motorcycle Association. He also was a proud member of Bikers Against Child Abuse for several years. He taught for a short time in Elkins, where he taught elementary education. He retired from the Arkansas Employment Security Division as the Veteran Outreach person, helping other veterans. Mike loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Magoline Dobbs; and a sister, Pam Dobbs.
Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce; two sons, Michael Dewayne Dobbs and Larry Paul Dobbs, both of Springdale; a daughter, Amee Davis of Hackett; a sister, Ramona Dillard of Muldrow; and a brother, Jerry of Hanson. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Wesley Dobbs of Springdale, Andrea Dobbs of New Hampshire, Zach Bridges of Springdale, Calvin Dobbs of Conway and Hannah Grace Dobbs of Springdale.
Private family services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Heart of Hospice or the .
Published in Times Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020