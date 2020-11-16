John Dunlap

John Robert Dunlap, 78, formerly of Sallisaw, died Nov. 14, 2020, in Fayetteville.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by a daughter, Sara Johnson; a son, Jim Dunlap; a sister, Carol Gatewood; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store