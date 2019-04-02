|
|
John Edwards
John Bradley Edwards, 42, of Alma passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at home. He worked at Tate & Lyle in Van Buren. He was a volunteer for Crawford County District No. 1 Fire Department and a field expert at Drake Waterfowl Systems.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Christine Armer and Carthel and Lorene Edwards.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Seabolt Cemetery in Short, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Misty (Lingo) Edwards of the home; one daughter, Kristin Edwards of Alma; his parents, John Dale and Teresa (Armer) Edwards; one brother, Chad Edwards and wife Ashley of Poteau; his mother and father-in-law, Carolyn and Joe Wilhelm of Van Buren; sister-in-law, Robyn Sarten and husband Jamie of Alma; brother-in-law, Robert Lingo of Alma; three nieces, Laney Edwards of Poteau and Darcy Lingo and Ella Lingo, both of Alma; one nephew, Logan Edwards of Poteau; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be members of Crawford County District No. 1 Fire Department.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019