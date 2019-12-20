|
John Forst
John Leonard Forst, who resided in Subiaco, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born April 2, 1939, in Subiaco to the late Henry Bernard Forst and Theresa Marie (Hug) Forst. He was 80 years old. John was a heat-treat operator for Cloyes Gear Co. in Paris for 40-plus years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Winfred and Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Karen (Robinson) Forst; a son, Jonathan Forst and wife Jessica of Pea Ridge; a stepson, Tim Etzkorn and wife Claudia of Subiaco; three sisters, Theresa Stengel and husband Jim of Paris, Jeanette Vogelpohl and husband Sid of Paris and Alice Wortham and husband Bryan of Park Hill, Okla.; three brothers, Harold Forst and wife Bertha of Tulsa, Jim Forst and wife Marsha of Catoosa, Okla., and David Forst of Subiaco; and three grandchildren, Zoe, Olivia and Nora Forst.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with the Rev. Vondal Davenport officiating. Burial will be at St. Benedict Cemetery in Subiaco, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
The family will visit with friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Forst, Ray Forst, Steve Forst, Jim Stengel, Stephen Cox and Tim Etzkorn.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 22, 2019