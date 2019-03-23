|
|
|
John Gerhardt
John Thomas Gerhardt, 64, of Pocola died Friday, March 22, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; two daughters, Mary Oliver and Rebecca Russell, both of Greenwood; two sons, B.J. Gerhardt of Las Vegas and Matt Gerhardt of India; two brothers, Dave Gerhardt of Cambridge, Minn., and Al Gerhardt of Honey Brooke, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More