John Gilliam Sr.

John Timothy Gilliam Sr., 59, of Mulberry passed away July 29, 2020, at his home. He was born July 25, 1960, in St Louis to Kenneth and Carol Gilliam. He was a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty Gilliam of the home; a daughter, Jo Anna Carol Pritchard of the home; a son, John Timothy Gilliam Jr. and wife Lyndsey of Alma; a brother, Matthew Gilliam of Spiro; as well as four grandchildren, Jake, Rylan, Mason and Camden.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



