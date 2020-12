Or Copy this URL to Share

John Haaser

John "Jack" C. Haaser, 68, of Wesley, Okla., died Nov. 23, 2020, in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Arrangements were under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home in Panama City.

He is survived by two daughters, Christy Haines and Renae Myers; a sister, Annette Flusche; two brothers, Rick and Cash Haaser; and three grandchildren.



