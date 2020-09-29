John Hadley

John D. Hadley, 50, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born July 18, 1970, in Wichita, Kan., to Grady and Okson (Kim) Hadley.

John was a graduate of Southside High School, Westark Community College and UAMS Pharmacology School. He was a pharmacist for National Family Pharmacy.

He is survived by a son, Landon Hadley of North Miami Beach, Fla.; a stepson, Ethan Mathews of Fort Smith; and a sister, Trish Allen of Muldrow.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.



