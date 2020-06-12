John Hamill

John David Hamill, 56, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was employed at Schneider National as an over-the-road truck driver. He loved movies, books, gaming, music and bacon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Hamill.

He is survived by his wife, Jenica Hamill; a son, Delbert Hamill; two stepsons, Jaden and Jorel Chadwick; his mother, Linda McKenzie; a sister, Meg Mannienen; two brothers, Jim and Seth Hamill; two furbabies, Tezzie and Bailey; and a host of family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



