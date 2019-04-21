|
|
John Hendricks
John "Tim" Timothy Hendricks, 72, passed away April 12, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1946, in Fort Smith to the late John Paul and Gwendolyn Randall Hendricks. Tim was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School, Saint Anne's Academy and Oklahoma Military Academy. In 1967, he joined Hendricks Sales Co. and was a lumber broker along with his dad. He was a board member of Boy Scouts of America, a member of Ducks Unlimited, the Hardwood Institute, and the National Hardwood Association. Tim was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Smith. Tim later moved to Tulsa and then to Poteau.
Tim's first love was his children, Debi and John, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as his siblings and extended family. He was always happy spending time on the water at Lake Tenkiller. In the fall, his free time was spent bird hunting. Tim had an unending capacity for love and friendships.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Debi and her husband Jimmy Hamlet; grandchildren, Josh and wife Rheachel, Slater, Paden and Darla; and great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Anslee. He is also survived by his son, John and wife Alison Hendricks; grandchildren, Will, Sam, Henley, Ella, Shep, Silas, Nèhèmie and Lucy; his sisters, Gwen Johnson (Michael), Mary Lynn Lawler, Betsy Walters and Sally Marovich (Ron); and 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Jon Randall Hendricks, Robert Hendricks Johnson and Istra Josephine Hendricks.
Funeral Mass was Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith. Cremains will be distributed at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Honored pallbearers were Mike Udouj, Ron D. Wright, Don Schnieder and Harold Yandell.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019