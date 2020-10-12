1/
John Hennessee Jr.
John Hennessee Jr.
John "Pete" Henry Hennessee Jr., 63, of Sallisaw died Oct. 11, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Badger Lee Church in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; two daughters, Misti Crawford and Amanda Condit; two sons, John Hennessee III and Forrest Crawford; his mother, Della Loving; his father, John Hennessee Sr.; a sister, Vickey McDonald; two brothers, George and Terry Hennessee; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
