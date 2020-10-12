John Hennessee Jr.

John "Pete" Henry Hennessee Jr., 63, of Sallisaw died Oct. 11, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Badger Lee Church in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; two daughters, Misti Crawford and Amanda Condit; two sons, John Hennessee III and Forrest Crawford; his mother, Della Loving; his father, John Hennessee Sr.; a sister, Vickey McDonald; two brothers, George and Terry Hennessee; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store