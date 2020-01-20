Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
John Daniel Howard Jr., 72, of Pocola passed away Jan. 13, 2020. He was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Fort Smith to John D. Howard Sr. and Maude Ellen Howard. He was a former truck driver for Superior Federal and a member of First Baptist Church in Pocola. He was a U.S. Army veteran and received the National Defense Service Ribbon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two sisters, Dona M. Johnson and husband Mose of Fayetteville and Diana A. Smith and husband Larry of Weleetka, Okla; a brother, Trey Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Steep Hill Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -