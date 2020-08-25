John Inklebarger

John Allen Inklebarger, 39, of Branch died Aug. 23, 2020, in Hot Springs.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.

He is survived by his mother, Edwina Green; his father, Rex Inklebarger; a sister, Amber Inklebarger; a brother, Gary Inklebarger; and his grandparents, Sula Mae and Harold Pike.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store