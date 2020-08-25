1/
John Inklebarger
John Allen Inklebarger, 39, of Branch died Aug. 23, 2020, in Hot Springs.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
He is survived by his mother, Edwina Green; his father, Rex Inklebarger; a sister, Amber Inklebarger; a brother, Gary Inklebarger; and his grandparents, Sula Mae and Harold Pike.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
