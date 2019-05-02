|
John Isaacs
John Ruben Isaacs, 91, of Magazine passed from this life Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born April 10, 1928, in Rose Bud to the late Elder B. and Lillie Maude (Healy) Isaacs. John retired from the Ace Comb Co. in Booneville and was a farmer. He was a member and deacon of Reveille Primitive Baptist Church in Magazine and enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Ruby Bosch; one brother, Elder Andrew Isaacs; and two sisters, Bonnie Anderson and Lillie Hill.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Reveille Primitive Baptist Church with burial at Evans Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Reveille Primitive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gahlia of the home; one son, Elder James Isaacs and wife Sandy of Magazine; two daughters, Helen Williams and husband Johnny of Ozark and Donna Riddle and husband Fred of Magazine; two sisters, Tina Marquart of Kansas City, Mo., and Dorothy Burd of Paris; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bill Turner, Lyndol Green, Harris Hopper Robert Curtis, Allen Spradley and Jerry Holt.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2019