John Jewell

John Mikey Jewell, 68, of Muldrow died Nov. 8, 2020.

Graveside service will be at noon Thursday at Jewell-Kidd Family Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; three daughters; two sons; four sisters, Ann, Joy, Rita and Alice; four brothers, Warren, Ronnie, Lewis and James; and eight grandchildren.



