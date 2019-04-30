Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
John Jones Obituary
John Jones
John M. Jones, 90, of Fort Smith passed away at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gloria Novak Jones; his three children, Jon Richard Jones of Pitkin, Colo., Kimberly Jones White and husband Phil of Fort Smith and Jamie Jones West of Chicago; three grandchildren, Derek Lewis (Natalee), Peter Lewis (Andrea) and Sarah Lewis Johanson (Grant); two great-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren on the way.
Visitation and memorial service will be held at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith at dates to be determined. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019
