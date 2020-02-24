|
John Jones
John Archer Jones was born in Whitefield, Okla., to Chester R. Jones and Eleanor A. (Deese) Jones on Nov. 1, 1922. He passed on from this life Feb. 21, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Okla., at the age of 97.
He grew up in Nicut, where the family ran a general store. After graduating from Muldrow High School, he worked in Oregon, California and Washington before joining the U.S. Navy at the advent of World War II. He served mostly in the South Pacific and attained the rank of boatswain's mate second class petty officer. As part of the Greatest Generation, he was in the flotilla to invade Japan if the atomic bomb did not end the war. He also served commanding a gun crew defending Liberty Ships as part of the U.S. Navy Armed Guard.
He married Flossie Worley of Stilwell in 1948 and lived in Nicut and Akins before retiring to Sallisaw. He was a rancher, raised thousands of free-range turkeys, worked for the State Forestry Division and had the most diverse general store/laundry/feed store/service station you could find anywhere. His love of gardening followed him all his life, even to the nursing home. He had a love of genealogy and history, especially studying the Civil War and about the south. He had a treasure trove of Sequoyah County history stored in his brain. His love of reading, especially newspapers, was passed on to his sons and I am sure the demise of the daily print newspaper added to his passing. The highlight of John and Flossie's lives was seeing their three sons complete college postgraduate doctoral programs.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Chester R and Eleanor Jones; his wife, Flossie; and his oldest son, Randy Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by two sons, Charles Kim Jones and wife Susan of Pauls Valley, Okla., and Terry Gene Jones and wife Lorraine of Winfield, Kan.; a daughter-in-law, Mary Jones of Tahlequah, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Akina Baptist Church with the Rev. Vernon R. Smith officiating. Interment will be at Akins Cemetery, under the direction of Wooster Funeral Home in Pauls Valley.
Family and friends will gather from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wooster Funeral Home for a time of visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to Akins Baptist Church, 103628 S. 4660 Road, Sallisaw, OK, 74955; or PAWS Animal Shelter, 300 E. Airport Industrial Road, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020