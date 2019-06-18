Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
John Keen
John Edward Keen, 86, of Van Buren passed from this life June 17, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Tulsa to the late Paul and Elsie Ware Keen. John served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a mold maker for Glass Container Corp.
John is survived by one daughter, Paula Halcomb of Denison, Texas; one son, Dale Keen of Van Buren; and one grandson, John Alan Keen of Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Josephine.
Graveside service with U.S. Navy honors will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
