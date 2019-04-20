Home

John L. Lewis passed away April 19, 2019. He was the son of Lester R. Lewis and Hattie Louise Lewis.
He is survived by one son, Jimmy Lewis of Alma; two daughters, Carol McFerran of Fort Smith and Teresa Sullivan of Lavaca; one brother, Rufus Lewis of Hartford; and two sisters, Mary Toon and Lacresha Reed, both of Lavaca. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Lewis Chapel in Lavaca with Brother James Myers officiating.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Chapel in Lavaca.
Arrangements were made under Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019
