John Lloyd
Our angel, John William Lloyd, went into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Marie Watts; and paternal great-grandmothers, Janet Head and Gloria Lloyd.
He is survived by his parents, Clayton and Laura Lloyd of Van Buren; his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Sandy Hardin of Fort Smith and Ron and Lisa Grady of Poteau; his paternal grandparents, Bill and Julie Woods of Alma and Eric Lloyd of McGehee; his maternal great-grandparents, Win and Arlene Templeton; his paternal great-grandparents, John and the late Joyce McGaha and Reecia McGaha and Ray and Diane Lloyd; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and a special first cousin, Callie Ray Lloyd, born the following day, who now has an angel watching over her.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with Pastor Kevin Thompson officiating.
The family requests bright colors be worn at the celebration of life.
