John Lloyd
John William Lloyd, infant son of Laura and Clayton Lloyd, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ocker Chapel in Alma, where the family requests bright colors be worn.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Sandy and Gordon Hardin of Fort Smith, Lisa and Ron Grady of Poteau, Julie and Bill Woods of Alma and Eric Lloyd of McGehee; and his great-grandparents, Arlene and Win Templeton, Reecia and John McGaha, Joyce Woods and Diane and Ray Lloyd.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 24, 2020