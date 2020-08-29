John Mackenzie
John "Jack" William MacKenzie, 73, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1947, in Richwood, W. Va., to William Henry and Mary Evelyn (Spencer) MacKenzie.
Jack had many fond memories of his childhood in Richwood: Being raised by his grandmother, diving in the local swimming hole, the smell and sight of sugar maple leaves piled up on Main Street, night sledding, the ice on the Cherry River, exploring caves and swimming in the Cranberry River.
He had an inquisitive mind and was a lifelong learner, earning an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Tech University, a master of business administration degree from West Virginia University and a law degree from Emory University. During college, he interned at NASA in Huntsville, Ala., scraping together bus money to get there for the summer and then to work each day. An avid reader, there was always a thick historical account or biography nearby.
After careers as a corporate attorney and industrial engineer in the chemical industry in Owensboro, Ky., he moved to Fort Smith, where he met and fell in love with Jill. Pursuing a passion for agriculture and flowers, he discovered through the master gardener program, they moved to Fayetteville in 2004 to establish the family's cut flower business, Woodbine Mead. He loved chatting and getting to know clients and passersby at the Bentonville and Fayetteville farmers markets and making weekly deliveries to local florists. Even more than the beautiful flowers he grew, he loved the relationships he built within his community.
Jack and Jill enjoyed traveling, taking many trips over the years to Hawaii, Scotland, Canary Islands, Grand Canyon, Barcelona, Patagonia and many more places. As a lifelong Hokies fan, trip highlights included pilgrimages to Virginia Tech for college reunions and football games. He was known as a connoisseur of all things dessert, had a knack for renaming ordinary items as he saw fit (a television remote was a "clipper"), was a lover of dogs and an even bigger admirer of his seven grandchildren. He was quiet but present and his warm personality will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Juliette "Jill" Eldridge MacKenzie; and four children, Carrie MacKenzie Montague (Thayer) of Richmond, Va., Juliette Tays Toothaker (David) and Anna Eldridge Cottrell (Jeremy), both of Fayetteville, and Jess Lawrence Tays (Meredith) of Allen, Texas. He was affectionately known as Papa by his grandchildren, Dudley Porter Thayer Montague, John "Mac" William MacKenzie Montague, Robert Toombs Wright Montague, Juliette "Ellie" Elizabeth Toothaker, Georgianna Graham Toothaker, Caiden Lawrence Tays and Conner Joseph Tays. He also leaves behind two siblings, Mary Evelyn MacKenzie Meintel and George Spencer MacKenzie.
Private service will be held at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Arkansas Master Gardener Program, or Virginia Tech University. A tribute bench is planned to be placed at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in memory of Jack to provide a place for all to sit and share in the natural beauty he held so dear.
"Plant a tree in which the shade you will never sit under."
