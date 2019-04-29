|
John Martin
John Dennis Martin, 47, of Fort Smith died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Grand Avenue Baptist Church with burial at Roselawn Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Gale French of the home; his stepmother, Jan Martin of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and a brother, Charles French of Fort Smith.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Visitation will follow the service in the College Room at the church.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2019
