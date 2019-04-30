|
|
John Martin
John Dennis Martin, 47, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born May 7, 1971, in Fort Smith to Dennis Martin and Gale (Bevilacqua) French. He was a graduate of Northside High School, attended Westark College and was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church. John possessed a kind and gentle spirit and he never met a stranger. His smile and personality made everyone love him instantly. Even through the toughest times, he kept that smile and concern for others. John loved his Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals and was a huge fan of professional wrestling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Martin; his stepfather, Larry French; and his grandmother, Elnora Bevilacqua.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church with burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will following at the Activities Building in the College Room of Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his mother, Gale French of the home; his brother, Charles French and wife Jessica of Fort Smith; his stepmother, Jan Martin of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and his cousin, Sharon Evans of Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be Allan Pullen, Chris Wright, Les Lester, Brain Johnston, James Chesher and Richard Nixon.
Memorials may be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church Helping Hands Ministry, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
John was an inspiration to all who knew him and a true joy to be around. We will miss him but have comfort knowing he is home with his heavenly family and still smiling.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019