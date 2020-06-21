John Martin
John C. Martin, 78, of Alma passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Philadelphia. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired postal worker after 39 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Martin of the home; three daughters, Kimberly Duhe (Mark Williams) of Gretna, La., Tracey Bleier of Westwego, La., and Georgana Salas (Alex) of Westwego; a son, John F. Martin (Deb) of Atlanta; a sister, Carol Gill of Delaware; a brother, Jimmy Martin of Virginia; and nine grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.