John Mayhall
John R. Mayhall, a longtime native of Bentonville and retired barber, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 90. He was born Aug. 31, 1929, in Tulsa to Wellesley Oran and Wilma Inez (Rumley) Mayhall. At the age of four, his family moved back to Bentonville. He attended Bentonville Public Schools, where he played football and basketball for the Bentonville Tigers, until he volunteered for service in the U.S. Army. He was a Veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
John met Margaret Mae Nichols at Crow Drug in Bentonville in 1947 and they married on Oct. 1, 1950. They had one daughter, Mary Beth.
John and his brother, Carl, started Mayhall's Barber Shop in 1956, one of Bentonville's oldest retail businesses. The Mayhall Barber shop was a gathering place for getting a haircut and catching up on local as well as national news. Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, was among John's regular customers. Many dear friends were made over the years. John served in several civic capacities: he was a member of the Bentonville/Bella Vista Chamber of Commerce and served on Bentonville City Council. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bentonville.
After a 40-year career, John and wife, Margaret, moved to Fort Smith to be closer to their daughter and granddaughter. He worked part-time at Rogers Avenue Barber Shop and Greenwood Barber Shop until he retired in 2010. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Mayhall; a brother, Bob Mayhall; and three halfsiblings, Tommy, Helen and Bill Weatherly.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth (Don) Chambers of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Scarlett Chambers of Allen, Texas; a brother, Carl (Kathy) Mayhall of Rogers; a nephew, Bryon (Sandy) Mayhall of Rogers; a nephew, Jason (Brooke) Mayhall of Rogers; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Speake and Dr. Terrell for their compassion and commitment to John's care. Thank you to all the staff at Butterfield Place, Grace at Home, Kindred at Home, Mercy Rehab and Mercy Hospice for their kindness and exceptional care. Also, thank you to John's friends at Butterfield Place for their support over the last year-and-a-half.
Cremation was under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Chapel in Rogers with private interment at Bentonville City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stockdale Funeral Services.
Memorials may be made in honor of John Mayhall to First Baptist Church, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or the .
Online condolences may be made to www.stockdalefuneral.com or www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019