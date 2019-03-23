Home

John William McClure. 91, of Ratcliff died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Van Buren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at McKendree Cemetery, near Scranton.
He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Mantooth of Ratcliff; a stepson, Dana Fish of Wichita, Kan.; a sister, Bonnie Hodge of Little Rock; two brothers, Floyd McClure of Booneville and Dennis McClure of Paris; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2019
