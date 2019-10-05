|
|
John McOlvin
John William McOlvin, 81, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Sept. 27, 2019, at his home in Fort Smith. He was born in Clarksburg, W. Va., on Sept. 18, 1938, the only child of William and Marguerite Ritter McOlvin. The family later moved to Fort Smith, where he fell in love with his next-door neighbor, Mary "Susie" Sue Fitzgerald. They married on Sept. 30, 1960, and soon after moved to Biloxi, Miss., where they enjoyed life on the base while John served in the Air National Guard. The couple returned to Fort Smith and raised three children and a very fortunate stray dog. Due to John's successful career in insurance sales, he and Susie enjoyed several exciting vacations, but his favorite place to be was at home. He loved trains, planes and woodworking and over the years built intricate model train displays and beautiful furniture for his home and those of his children. He enjoyed sitting on his back porch, not too far from Fort Chaffee, and naming the planes that flew over by the sound of their engines. For many years, John was a regular golfer, a grill-master, an avid fisherman and always a Hog fan. He was a deeply caring person and quick to express love for his family and friends, while bringing a smile to our faces with a joke and his easy laugh.
John is survived by Susie, his wife of nearly 59 years; son, Michael John McOlvin and wife Lori; daughters, Cynthia McOlvin Poynter and husband Kevin and Rebecca McOlvin Gosnell and husband Greg; and six grandchildren, Natalie Poynter Abraham, Jacob Michael McOlvin, Adam Scott Poynter, Sara Nicole McOlvin, Thomas Gregory Gosnell and Kaitlyn Paige Gosnell. John also leaves his cousin, Susan Ritter; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Fitzgerald Ledbetter and husband Charles and Jimmie Fitzgerald Shepherd and husband Larry; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Roebuck Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith, where John was an active member for 60 years. A reception will follow in the narthex.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the in honor of John's patient and loving care of his wife and every family affected by the disease.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019