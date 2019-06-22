Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
John Middleton


John Middleton Obituary
John Middleton
John Philip Middleton, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born March 24, 1953, in Hallettsville, Texas, to John and Betty (Lash) Middleton. He was a former automobile service manager of Breeden Dodge and attended Life's Journey Church.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra of the home; two sons, Bradley Middleton of Marion, Ill., and Tyler Middleton of Alma; a sister, Sue Stewart of Wichita, Kan.; a brother, David Middleton of Lincoln, Neb.; and four grandchildren.
Mr. Middleton was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
