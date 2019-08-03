Home

John Miller Obituary
John Miller
John Miller, 60, of Barling passed away Aug. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 19, 1958, in Russellville to the late Charlee Miller and Nina Meeks. He was a retired semi body repairer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Dover and a master Masonic and Affiliates MC.
He was preceded in by his parents, Charlee Miller and Nina Meeks; and two brothers, Tommy Miller and C.J. Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Miller of Home; two stepsons, Wade Winfrey of San Marco, Calif., and Travis and wife Heather of Hot Springs; three sisters, Nioka McCain of Pottsville, Charlene Dillion of Jacksonville and Atholene Boren of Atkins; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019
