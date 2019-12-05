|
John Miller
John Hershel Miller, of Bokoshe, was born June 20, 1937, in Empire, Ala., to Elmer and Evelyn (Alford) Miller. He passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Bokoshe at the age of 82. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Bokoshe and a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Hershel worked as a coal miner in his younger years, then for LeFlore County District 2 and finally for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Hershel was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Dick, Barbara Eidschun, Ernestine Atkins and Linda Shockley; and his brothers, Eugene Miller, James Miller and Larry Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Miller; two daughters, Betty Michelle Miller Bloxham and husband Bruce and Donna Sue Miller Collins and husband Dean; two sons, John Milton Miller and wife Cindy and Herschell Lee Miller and wife Dawn; a brother, Milton Miller and wife Ann; his grandchildren, Nikki Walker, Jacob Bloxham, John Leo Miller, Kayla Miller, Adrienne Walker, Jessica Miller, Aarron Miller, Shelby Miller, Tucker Miller, Trenton Sanders, Koa Sanders, Zac Taylor, Cole Means and Shaylee Woodside; his great-grandchildren, Kearston Hayes, Lexi Bloxham, Madison Bloxham, Seth Walker, Bruce Coleman Bloxham, Wade Walker, Krista Dotson, Tabea Baxter, Zayd Bryant, Maelea Johnson, Jaxon Miller, Isabella Miller, Kimber Means, Maisyn Means, Gunner Woodside, Hunter Woodside, Cassidy Collins, Ruby Rocha; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Bokoshe with the Rev. Lynn Bullard officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family greeting friends from 5–7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 7, 2019