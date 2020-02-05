|
|
|
John Moschner
John T. Moschner, 89, of Greenwood died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Funeral service with full military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two sons, Tom Moschner of Moses Lake, Wash., and Frank Moschner of Greenwood; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with rosary said at 6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020