Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
John Moschner Obituary
John Moschner
John T. Moschner, 89, of Greenwood died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Funeral service with full military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two sons, Tom Moschner of Moses Lake, Wash., and Frank Moschner of Greenwood; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with rosary said at 6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020
