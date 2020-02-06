Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
John Moschner
John T. Moschner, 89, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born Jan. 28, 1931, in Jenny Lind to the late Frank and Katherine (Petri) Moschner. He was a retired technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and of the Catholic faith. He could work on anything with a motor and loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife,Mary Ann Moschner; five brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by two sons, Tom Moschner and wife Mary of Moses Lake, Wash., and Frank Moschner and wife Jenise of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Nicholas Moschner, Daniel and wife Jeanie Moschner, Aaron and wife Dora Moschner, Jami Hicks and husband Tim and Breann Mashburn and husband Brandon; and seven great-grandchildren, Amelia, Daniel Jr., Scarlett, Victor, Ryan, Alexis and Dax.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Interment with full military honors will follow at the U.S National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2020
