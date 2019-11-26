|
John Mott
John Waine Mott, 76, of Hackett passed away Nov. 24, 2019. He was born Oct. 28, 1943, in Ogdon, Utah. He was of the Pentecostal faith. He loved playing and making guitars and doing paint and body work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Margaret Mott; his wife, Shirley Mott; his mother, Bessie Cannon; four brothers, Marvin, Chuck, Gene and Ronnie Mott; two sisters, Dorothy Chestnut and Shirley Stroud; and a grandchild, Kassandra Shirlene Mott.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas Mott of California and John "J.T." Mott of Arkansas; a daughter, Debbie Ann Scarbrough of Pocola; five grandchildren, Cameron Mott, Kassidy Woods-Mott, Kassperlyn Woods-Mott, John "Bub" Mott and Tegen Milburn; a great-granddaughter, Heavenliegh Woods-Mott; two brothers, George Mott of Spiro and Junior Cannon of Texas; and a sister, Betty Abbott.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. AR-10, Greenwood, with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Mott, Reggie Milburn, Andy Miller, William Haggard, Steve Meskus and Bobby Blair.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019