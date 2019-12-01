|
John Mott
John Waine Mott, 76, of Hackett died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mountain View Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Scarbrough of Pocola; two sons, Thomas Mott of California and John Mott of Arkansas; a sister, Betty Abbott; two brothers, George Mott of Spiro and Junior Cannon of Texas; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 2, 2019