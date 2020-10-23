1/1
John Norelli
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Norelli
John Michael Norelli, 66, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Oct. 18, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Rahway, N.J., to John D. Norelli and Marie Costanza Norelli.
He was an insurance adjuster for Geico since 2006. He was an avid Disney fan and enjoyed going to Walt Disney World with his family and introducing his granddaughter, the light of his life, to its magic. He enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, the New York Giants and Alabama Crimson Tide.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Norelli; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenna and Ray Moore of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Mattingly Moore of Fort Smith; a brother, Christopher Norelli of New Jersey; and all of the friends he made throughout his life. John was loved by all.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved