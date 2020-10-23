John Norelli
John Michael Norelli, 66, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Oct. 18, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Rahway, N.J., to John D. Norelli and Marie Costanza Norelli.
He was an insurance adjuster for Geico since 2006. He was an avid Disney fan and enjoyed going to Walt Disney World with his family and introducing his granddaughter, the light of his life, to its magic. He enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, the New York Giants and Alabama Crimson Tide.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Norelli; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenna and Ray Moore of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Mattingly Moore of Fort Smith; a brother, Christopher Norelli of New Jersey; and all of the friends he made throughout his life. John was loved by all.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
